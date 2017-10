(Photo: Aurora Police)

AURORA - Aurora Police need your help tracking down a missing teen with developmental delays.

18-year-old David Johnson is wearing a gray sweatshirt with "ROP" on the front, scrub bottoms, and no shoes. He was last seen in the area of 17900 East Bails Place in Aurora.

Aurora Police say David only communicates with hand signals. If you see him please call 303-627-3100.

