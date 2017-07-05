Mobile home park evacuated after large fire

COLORADO SPRINGS - Evacuations are underway as firefighters in Colorado Springs work a large structure fire east of I-25.

Colorado Springs Fire Department officials say those at the Lamplighter Community mobile home park on South Academy Blvd and Drennan Road are being evacuated. They say multiple fire crews are on scene.

Our NBC affiliate reports a structure at the mobile home park is fully engulfed.

Police tell us a structure is on fire at the Lamplighter mobile home park. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/LxSM2LluWE — Shayla Girardin (@shaylagthatsme) July 5, 2017

Large fire in the area of Drennan and Academy, avoid if possible. pic.twitter.com/eFtg3EkqwJ — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 5, 2017

