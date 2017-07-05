KUSA
Mobile home park evacuated after large fire

Megan Morris, KUSA 7:28 AM. MDT July 05, 2017

COLORADO SPRINGS - Evacuations are underway as firefighters in Colorado Springs work a large structure fire east of I-25.

Colorado Springs Fire Department officials say those at the Lamplighter Community mobile home park on South Academy Blvd and Drennan Road are being evacuated.  They say multiple fire crews are on scene.

Our NBC affiliate reports a structure at the mobile home park is fully engulfed.

 

