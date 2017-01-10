Monarch Mountain closes due to too much snow

(Photo: Corky Scholl, KUSA)

KUSA - All the fresh powder Colorado has seen in the last 24 hours was too much for some ski resorts.

Monarch Mountain in Chaffee County, west of Salida received 28 inches of snow over the last two days.

On Monday night, CDOT closed U.S. 50 over Monarch Pass for avalanche control work. That meant Monarch Mountain maintenance food service and grooming crews couldn’t get to the resort. Jeffery Martin, the Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Monarch Mountain says if the road would have been opened, they would have opened the resort, but it would have taken a lot of digging out.

“We could have opened if the road was opened, it would have been a little bit of a challenge because of that much snow, and a little bit of wind that loaded the wayward sides of buildings and so forth, and it really got buried in knee deep drifts, so we really would have had to dig out ticket windows, and dig out doors, but we would have done it had we been able to get there.”

Martin says this much snow isn’t a rare occurrence, but the storms the resort has seen in succession are rare, usually the resort has a little bit of time in between storms.

The resort only uses natural snow, and doesn’t even own a snow making machine so they’re ecstatic with the two feet of powder. Martin says “we love this, this is what people come to Monarch for, so having to close is never something we look forward to, but given the benefit that our skiers and riders are going to enjoy over the next couple of weeks, we are ecstatic with all the snow fall we got.”

