More than 150 hikers trapped as Eagle Creek Trail fire burns

EAGLE CREEK TRAIL, Ore. -- More than 150 hikers are trapped in the woods after a wildfire shut the Eagle Crest Trail in the Columbia River Gorge Saturday afternoon.

The U.S. Forest Service says the hikers are trapped above the fire, which is about a mile up the trail. They are trapped in between the new fire and the Indian Creek Fire, which has been burning in the Mount Hood National Forest since July 4. That fire is south of the new Eagle Creek Trail fire. The hikers currently can't go up or down the trail to escape.

The Forest Service said they will lead the hikers up the trail and around the fire about 14 miles to an exit that avoids both fires.

Sky 8 captured video of a helicopter rescuing a hiker Saturday night.

Fire officials initially began receiving calls at around 4:30 p.m. that the fire was burning near the trail and the Bonneville Dam exit along Interstate 84. The fire was estimated at 50 acres.

The Forest Service says the entire length of the trail is closed, as well as the Pacific Crest Trail in that area. The Eagle Creek campground was also evacuated and closed.

Mountain Wave Search and Rescue has been activated and said many hikers were at Punch Bowl Falls.

