Mother looking for missing locket holding ashes of baby

KUSA - A woman named Emilie posted to Facebook saying that part of her locket, which holds the ashes of her baby who passed away, is lost.

She was at the Lowe's off of Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue in Colorado Springs on Wednesday night when she noticed it was missing. The locket is heart shaped and there's writing on it that says "always in my heart." The locket fell off the chain at some point.

Emilie lives in Colorado Springs with her husband who is stationed at Fort Carson. Her baby passed away on December 2nd.

If you find her locket, please contact next@9news.com so we can help get it back to her.





