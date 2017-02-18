(Photo: Noel Brennan, KUSA)

KUSA - If you judge the members of the Sentinels Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club by their leather jackets, skull rings and manly monikers, you’d never expect sunglasses would be hiding tears.

“I’m going to be crying,” Rock said, a member of the Sentinels. “It’s an honor for me not only to be in this club but to do something like this for him.”

Rock and the rest of the club met in the parking lot of the Fraternal Order of Police in Lakewood Saturday morning. They gathered to bring a gift to a man waiting in a wheelchair 20 minutes away.

“Oh, it’s going to be great. It’s going to be so great,” Bob Slaton said while sitting outside Cambridge Care Center in Lakewood.

Riding motorcycles is in Slaton’s blood. He rode for years and even built a couple bikes of his own. He misses the feeling of the wind in his face.

“My life is enjoying bikes and it was taken,” Bob said.

Bob said he had neck surgery over a year ago and became paralyzed.

“Never been able to walk again,” he said. “The surgery took it all away.”

Bob met Rock of the Sentinels through Rock’s wife who works as a nurse at Cambridge Care Center.

“Every Sunday when I go there, we talk about motorcycles and his love of them and when I leave, he goes and sits outside so he can hear the bike,” Rock said.

After a recent visit with Bob, Rock decided to enlist the help of the Sentinels so Bob could ride again.

“We got a sidecar for him and we’re going to go pick him up and give him a ride and scoot him around town a little bit today,” Rock said.

The escort bike came courtesy of Sonar, a member of the Sentinels who also works for Western Motorcycle Escort.

“I’d really like to see a smile on [Bob’s] face,” Sonar said. “That would mean a lot to me personally.”

Just after 11 a.m., 11 riders rolled up to the Cambridge Care Center where Bob Slaton was waiting. Rock was one of the first to give Bob a hug. The tears soon flowed.

“It means more than anything. More than what I can say. Thank you, brother,” Bob said. “You got it man,” Rock said, patting Bob on the shoulder. “Anytime.”

Members of the Sentinels took turns giving Bob a hug before giving him a moniker of his own – “Sidecar Bob.”

“How’d you like that, Bob?” One of the Sentinels asked. “I like it. Thank you,” Bob responded.

The Sentinels helped Bob out of his wheelchair and lifted him into the sidecar of the escort bike. They outfitted him with a helmet and some sunglasses to hide the tears.

“We just like to give back to the community and this is one of the ways that we can do that,” Rock said.

The Sentinels and their newest member revved their motorcycles and rode off from Cambridge Care Center for an afternoon ride they won’t soon forget.

