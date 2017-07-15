Motorcycle rider seriously hurt after hitting car in Fort Collins

A motorcycle clocked into the side of a Mercedes making a U-turn Saturday morning in Fort Collins, police say.

The rider was hurt at the intersection of Linden Street and Linden Center Drive in front of the Catholic Charities while the driver of a Mercedes sedan was making a U-turn there around 10 a.m. The motorcyclist was behind the Mercedes and smashed into the driver side of the car while it was making a U-turn.

Authorities say the driver of the Mercedes wasn't hurt, but the motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered serious injuries.

Linden Street at Linden Center Drive was shut down for about three hours while investigators collected evidence. Police at this time don't think alcohol or speed contributed to the wreck.

Anyone with information about the crash that has not already talked to police is asked to call Officer Shane Hasebroock at 970-221-6555.

