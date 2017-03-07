KUSA
Close

Multi-vehicle crash in Boulder County

Megan Morris, KUSA 7:02 AM. MST March 07, 2017

A major crash involved at least two vehicles at North 95th Street and Lookout Road in Boulder County Tuesday morning.

SKY9 showed one of the cars had the roof ripped off - likely due to rescue crews using the jaws of life.

There's no official word yet on injuries, but SKY9 did show a medical helicopter landing in a nearby field.  It then took off around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Louisville Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash.  The right lanes of 95th Street are partially blocked while crews clean up, but traffic is still getting by.

