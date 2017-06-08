Multiple injuries in crash south of Castle Rock

(Photo: Courtesy Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

DOUGLAS COUNTY - Multiple people were injured following a major multi-vehicle crash south of Castle Rock Thursday afternoon.

Colorado State Patrol says the crash blocked the West Frontage Road of Interstate 25.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office told people to stay on I-25 during the cleanup and investigation.

While a helicopter had been ordered to transport the victims, CSP says they were later transported by ambulances.

It’s unclear exactly how many people were hurt or what the extent of their injuries were.

#headsup #dcsotraffic and @CSP_CastleRock investigating a serious crash on the I25 frontage Rd mm 177.25. Stay on the highway. pic.twitter.com/2LOSmm70xp — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) June 8, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV