Multiple people sent to the hospital after crash in Denver

Richard Cote and Andrew Sorensen , KUSA 6:40 AM. MDT July 04, 2017

DENVER - Denver Police say a truck driver helping the driver of a broken down limousine was hit by another car.

The serious crash forced crews to shutdown the westbound lanes of West Hampden Avenue at South Sheridan Boulevard in Denver early Tuesday morning

The lanes were not re-opened until around 6:30 a.m.

Denver Police say the crash happened around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the sergeant, two to four people were transported to the hospital, conditions were unknown.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

