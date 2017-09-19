Muni: It's the sport where you ride a unicycle in the mountains

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK - Balancing on a unicycle is hard. Balancing on a unicycle in the mountains?

The task sounds insanely difficult. It's called mountain unicycling, and it's a real thing.

“Mountain unicycling is taking a unicycle on trails,” Kelli Carley simply said. When you see her out riding, simple is the last word that comes to mind.

Carly is a stay at home mom, a volunteer firefighter for North Fork, and a mountain unicyclist.

“When I started riding this trail Little Scraggy, I could only ride a small percentage of it,” Kelli Carley said.

Carley started to mountain unicycling or "muni" for short because of her son.

“I got into muni when my son got into unicycling," she said. "He told me I was too old and I wanted to prove him wrong.”

She’s done more than prove him wrong.

Since Kelli started riding three years ago, she’s stood on the podium at the North American Unicycling Championships.

“I took second place downhill and third place overall in my age category for women,” she said.



Muni has expanded Kelli’s world well beyond the competitions.

She just returned from a three hundred mile self-supported muni trip through the French and Swiss Alps.

She tagged along with a rider she met at a unicycling convention in Sedona.

Her community now spreads well beyond Pine Colorado. Kelli has friends all over the U.S. and around the world.

“It’s a blast it’s become a huge part of my life and I couldn’t imagine not doing it,” she said.

Muni has provided Carley with an adventure-filled route she doesn’t plan on getting off any time soon.

© 2017 KUSA-TV