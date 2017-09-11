Namasté Solar to relocate its residential headquarters

(Photo: Kathleen Lavine, Denver business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Boulder-based Namasté Solar will relocate the headquarters for its residential division to 6707 Winchester Circle.

Namasté leased 15,132 square feet of office space in northwest Boulder to accommodate its growth.

"Namasté Solar has seen consistent year-over-year growth since our founding in 2004," said Jason Sharpe, co-owner and president at Namasté Solar. "Over the last several years we've outgrown our current Boulder headquarters in north Boulder. This move to 6707 Winchester Circle in Boulder will allow us to continue to grow while remaining an engaged member of the Boulder-area community."

Namasté's residential division also has an office in Denver and its commercial devision has regional offices in Colorado, California and New York.

