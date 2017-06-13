Jeff Sessions begins testimony before Senate panel
Attorney General Jeff Sessions told the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday that any suggestion that he colluded with Russian officials while he was advising the Trump campaign is 'an appalling and detestable lie.'
WUSA 1:29 PM. MDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Wildlife sanctuary euthanizes 11 animals
-
'Scream' robber sentenced to 1,888 years in prison
-
Tuesday overnight forecast
-
Could it be? Air Force One over Colorado? Sorta
-
Man arrested in Logan County fire that scorched 32,000 acres Allison Sylte, KUSA 2:13 PM. MDT April 25, 2017
-
Youth sports leagues cracking down on outspoken parents
-
Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods
-
Family pleads for pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved
-
Police investigating possible road rage death in Greeley
-
Colorado passes tough penalty for texting while driving
More Stories
-
Sessions: Any suggestion I colluded with Russia is…Jun 13, 2017, 2:25 a.m.
-
Child dies at Hanging LakeJun 13, 2017, 7:22 a.m.
-
Dead Dog fire jumps to 16,000 acres Tuesday near RangelyJun 13, 2017, 12:45 p.m.