Baron, the dog with nose cut off, finds a forever home

Baron, a rescued rottweiler mix is shown post surgery. Baron was found on Detroit's west side on Jan. 17, 2017 with most of his nose and ears torn off and his tail had several deep slice wounds. (Photo: Michigan Humane Society)

Baron has found a home.

The rottweiler found with his ears and nose chopped off in January was placed in a new home Thursday, according to the Michigan Humane Society.

The organization posted pictures of Baron with his new family Thursday on Facebook.

“Baron came back to us back at the end of January,” said Anna Chrisman, public relations coordinator for the Humane Society. "Someone or someones did a lot of damage to his ears, tail and hind quarters. He was brought back to the shelter for reconstructive surgery on his nose. He’s able to go through life normally. His legs and ears are healing up. He was placed into his forever home today after about six weeks of care.”

Chrisman said Baron came in underweight, but is making progress in that area.

“His coat is much glossier and his weight is getting better,’’ said Chrisman. “He’s still not there weight-wise, but he’s getting there and showing signs of progress.’’

Chrisman said the family would like privacy for now until Baron and family get acquainted with each other.

USA TODAY Network