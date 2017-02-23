Beyond Standing Rock: The future of America's public lands

KUSA - It’s an issue we’ve been hearing a lot about lately on the news: The future of America’s public lands.

From the controversy over the Dakota Access pipeline, to the war of words over the Bears Ears National Monument in Utah, to the often confusing signals sent by the Trump Administration, the struggle over who best to manage public lands is far from over.

“Beyond Standing Rock” is a one hour documentary for PBS that explores these issues and more. Filmmaker Brian Malone and Producers Leigh Paterson and Alisa Barba take the viewers to North Dakota, southern Utah, and southern Colorado to put the spotlight on tribal sovereignty issues and conflicts with the government.

They show the massive protests over the Dakota Access pipeline -- and they talk to people on both sides of the question about who should be managing and taking care of our public lands.

The documentary will debut Thursday night at the Sie Film Center on Colfax, and premiere on TV on Thursday, March 2 at 8 p.m. on Rocky Mountain PBS.

For more information, go to: http://bit.ly/2lg2TNz

(© 2017 KUSA)