Brexit process to be formally triggered on March 29

This file photo taken on June 25, 2016 shows a pedestrian sheltering from the rain beneath a Union flag themed umbrella as they walk near the Big Ben clock face and the Elizabeth Tower at the Houses of Parliament in central London on June 25, 2016 (Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS, AFP/Getty Images)

USA TODAY - The process that begins Britain’s exit from the European Union will formally be triggered on 29 March, the British government said Monday.

Sir Tim Barrow, the country's permanent representative to the EU, told the office of European Council President Donald Tusk that Britain planned to trigger Article 50 of the EU Treaty next Wednesday.

A majority of Britons voted to leave the 28-member bloc at a referendum in June.

"We are on the threshold of the most important negotiation for this country for a generation," Brexit Secretary David Davis said in a statement Monday.

"The Government is clear in its aims: a deal that works for every nation and region of the UK and indeed for all of Europe – a new, positive partnership between the UK and our friends and allies in the European Union," he added.

Copyright 2017 USA TODAY