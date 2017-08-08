Charges: Man wanted to feel excitement of starting wildfire

(Photo: Courtesy Google Maps)

VERNAL, UTAH (AP) - A Utah man accused of starting a wildfire to "feel the excitement of it" is now charged with arson.



Prosecutors say in charges filed Monday that 37-year-old Rex Richard Olsen of Roosevelt used a cigarette and match combination as a delayed ignition device to start the June 9 blaze in eastern Utah.



The fire torched about 4 square miles (10 square kilometers) and briefly forced a neighborhood near Vernal to evacuate. Prosecutors say damage is estimated at more than $800,000.



Prosecutors say that fire investigators traced the cigarette to Olsen using video showing him buying that type of cigarette at a gas station.



Olsen was charged with felony arson and a misdemeanor violation of wildfire-prevention law.



No attorney or publicly listed phone number was immediately available for Olsen.

© 2017 Associated Press