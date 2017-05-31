BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 05: Comedian Kathy Griffin speaks onstage during the 24th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 5, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) (Photo: Rich Fury, 2017 Getty Images)

Kathy Griffin will no longer appear with Anderson Cooper on New Year's Eve.

A day after Griffin released a photograph holding a mock "decapitated" head of President Trump, CNN announced they have terminated their contract with the comic.

"CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program," the network tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.

Late Tuesday, the language CNN used was even stronger. "We found what she did disgusting and offensive," read a statement sent to USA TODAY by CNN spokesperson Shimrit Sheetrit.

Cooper tweeted that he was "appalled." "For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in," Griffin's New Year's co-host said. "It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate."

Late Tuesday Griffin took to Twitter to apologize for the image. "I crossed the line," she said. "I went way too far. The image is too disturbing, I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it. I've made a lot of mistakes in my career, I will continue to. I ask for your forgiveness."

