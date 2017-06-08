Columbia Professor says he leaked memo at Comey's request

Senator Mark Warner and Senator Richard Bur greet Comey as he arrives to testify during a US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington,DC, June 8, 2017 (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

Former FBI Director James Comey revealed during his testimony for a Senate panel that he asked a "good friend" to leak private memos detailing his conversations with President Donald Trump to the press in hopes that it would lead to the appointment of a special counsel.

Comey did not name the friend publicly, but Columbia Law School professor Daniel Richman confirmed that he leaked the memos, according to multiple reports.

Richman is a former federal prosecutor who served as chief appellate attorney in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

His Columbia University faculty page describes him as "currently an advisor to FBI Director James B. Comey."

