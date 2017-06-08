Comey: 'The Russians interfered in our election'
During Thursday's hearing, fired FBI director James Comey stressed that the Russians interfered in the 2016 election cycle with purpose, sophistication and was an active measures campaign driven from the top of that government.
WUSA 9:45 AM. MDT June 08, 2017
