Concert video captures terrifying moments of gunfire during Las Vegas concert

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 01: A man in a wheelchair is taken away from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are reports of an active shooter around the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (Photo: David Becker, 2017 Getty Images)

Just moments after tragedy struck a concert on the Las Vegas strip, people took to social media to share terrifying video of what transpired late Sunday night as gunfire rained down on thousands of concert patrons.

Thousands of people were present at the Route 91 Harvest concert being held near the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas when hundreds of shots rang out, killing over 20 people and injuring hundreds.

The gunman was killed by officers on the 32nd floor of a hotel across from the concert, according to the Las Vegas Sheriff's Office.

WARNING | Videos may contain adult language

Gunshots going off like if we in a war pray for the innocent people in #LasVegas ???? @jaybling keep up posted homie stay safe #prayforvegas over 30 people already confirmed shot ????#lasvegasshooting A post shared by Mr. Capone-E (@mrcaponee) on Oct 1, 2017 at 11:21pm PDT

Gunshots heard in some of the snaps coming from Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/Zo7pzNofgJ — Bryann Paul Aguilar (@bryannaguilar) October 2, 2017

Las Vegas over 20 dead people after shooting and over 100 injured. pic.twitter.com/gYELUsCUrc — Stan (@StanM3) October 2, 2017

Not sure what's happening at the Excalibur, police are evacuating pic.twitter.com/6b8EDL2sH1 — Max Michor (@MaxMichor) October 2, 2017

