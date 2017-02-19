'Day of Remembrance' held 75 years since Executive Order 9066

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - This week marks 75 years since the signing of Executive Order 9066, which led to the wartime incarceration of 120,000 people of Japanese descent in the U.S.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the order on February 19, 1942 -- not long after the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

It gave the U.S. military broad powers to designate "exclusion zones" and remove anyone of Japanese heritage from their homes and communities and place them in internment camps. That included Amache, a camp in southeast Colorado.

RELATED: Colo. internment camp marks 'terrible mistake' in WWII

On Sunday, a day of remembrance was held at the History Colorado Center in Denver.

9NEWS anchor Adele Arakawa was emcee for the free event, which calls attention to what happened to Japanese Americans during the war years.

(Photo: KUSA)

"If you lived in Colorado, you had to register," Gil Asakawa with the Japanese American Citizens League 950 said. "You had to give up your radio and your camera and if you were a farmer and you used dynamite to clear trees, you had to give up the dynamite. All those thing happened it was all about the fear and prejudice and ignorance and we see it happening again. That's why this year, the 75 anniversary, is super important to all of us."

President Ronald Reagan signed the Civil Liberties Act of 1988, which apologized for the camps and allowed for about $20,000 in reparations for surviving victims and their heirs.

(© 2017 KUSA)