Dylann Roof's jurors worship at church where he massacred 9

CHARLESTON, SC - JULY 17: Traffic passes by the Emanuel AME Church on the one-month anniversary of the mass shooting on July 17, 2015 in Charleston, South Carolina. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) (Photo: John Moore, 2015 Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The jurors who sentenced Dylann Roof to death for the racist massacre of nine black church members quietly visited the Charleston house of worship weeks later for a Sunday service.

In a newspaper opinion piece, the 18 jurors and alternates said Emanuel AME pastor the Rev. Eric Manning identified them only as "civil servants" at the Feb. 5 service.

After the service ended, they walked downstairs to the fellowship hall where Roof killed the nine people in June 2015.

"It was difficult to grasp that we were in the room that had existed in our minds only as graphic images presented at trial. Most of us became very quiet. One juror described the moment as 'surreal' while another noted how wonderful it was to see children playing and parishioners enjoying each other's company in this now secured space," the jurors wrote in the piece published Sunday in the Post and Courier of Charleston. They signed the piece with just their first names.

The jurors thanked Manning for not identifying them to the congregation so they could appreciate the music and the message from what they called "truly a special church." They said they recognized the three survivors of the massacre and the family members of those killed.

"Seeing everyone in their beloved church praising God and enjoying fellowship left us all with an incredible feeling of peace," the jurors wrote.

The jurors spent about a month hearing testimony and seeing graphic, bloody pictures of Emanuel AME church. They deliberated only a few hours before finding Roof guilty on Jan. 11, and later for a few hours more before sentencing him to death for hate crimes.

Manning met with the jurors after the service, and the pastor told them they would forever be part of the Emanuel AME family.

"We were not identified as the jury, and that's the way we agreed with Rev. Manning that it should be. Keeping our names out of the public has been our choice, and this was as close to being publicly recognized as we care to be," wrote the 18 jurors and alternates.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.