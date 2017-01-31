Ellen DeGeneres uses 'Finding Dory' to slam Trump's immigration ban

On Tuesday's episode of her daytime talk show, Ellen DeGeneres didn't dive into a conversation about President Trump's presidential order on immigration. Instead, she turned to her friends under the sea to coyly comment on the issue.

She explained to her audience that Trump signed an order suspending travel from several Muslim-majority countries, and that he also watched Finding Dory, the lead of which is voiced by DeGeneres.

"I don’t get political," she shared, "but I will say that I am against one of those two things."

DeGeneres then said to avoid talking politics she was going to speak about "the very non-political, family-friendly, People’s Choice award-winning Finding Dory," which, as it turns out, is an incredibly timely film.

"Now, of course Finding Dory is about a fish named Dory," DeGeneres said in front of a monitor displaying stills from the film. "And, Dory lives in Australia, and these are her parents, and they live in America. And I don’t know what religion they are, but her dad sounds a little Jewish -- doesn't matter."

"Dory arrives in America with her friends Marlin and Nemo," the host continued. "She ends up at the Marine Life Institute behind a large wall. They all have to get over the wall and you won’t believe it, but that wall has almost no effect in keeping them out." Judging from the audience's applause, they particularly enjoyed DeGeneres' joke.

She also articulated a lesson she wants "everyone who’s watching Finding Dory" to absorb. We're guessing that includes those at 1600 Penn.

"Even though Dory gets into America, she ends up separated from her family, but the other animals help Dory," DeGeneres began. "Animals that don’t even need her. Animals that don’t even have anything in common with her. They help her, even though they’re completely different colors. Because that’s what you do when you see someone in need -- you help them."

