Photo: London Fire Brigade, @LondonFire

LONDON (AP) - Firefighters were battling a massive fire in a London apartment high-rise early Monday morning.

One side of the building appeared to be in flames, and 45 fire engines and 200 firefighters were called to the scene.

Fire officials said a "number" of people have been injured, and residents are being evacuated. It is not clear whether or not people are trapped in the building.

The London Fire Brigade tweeted that the fire involved the second to the top floor of the 27-story building.

Crews continue to work hard at tower block fire in #NorthKensington Fire is from 2nd to top floor of 27 storey building pic.twitter.com/lAwhZl6Jf3 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 14, 2017

The building is the Grenfell Tower in the North Kensington area.

The Metropolitan Police said two people were being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and cordons were in place.

George Clarke, the presenter of "Amazing Spaces," told Radio 5 Live he was covered in ash even though he was 100 meters (yards) from the scene.

He said he saw people waving flashlights from the top levels of the building and saw rescuers "doing an incredible job" trying to get people out.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Firefighters working hard to bring fire under control on Lancaster West Estate #NorthKensington https://t.co/Gy6gUYc4ML pic.twitter.com/ptd6dOUTE7 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 14, 2017

