Fired worker kills five and himself in Orlando rampage

USA TODAY - A disgruntled former employee returned to an Orlando RV accessory business and fatally shot five people before killing himself, authorities said.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said the 45-year-old shooter, who had been fired in April, entered the Fiama Inc. building at about 8 a.m. ET and opened fire. Seven people in the building survived the rampage and were providing details of the shootings, Demings said.

"We have no indication that this person is a participant in any type of terror organization," Demings said.

Earlier, the sheriff's office tweeted that it was investigating a "multiple fatality" shooting at a business headquarters in Orlando. The sheriff's office tweeted "situation contained."

"Now investigating tragic incident & will soon have accurate information," the department tweeted.

The shooting was being handled locally as workplace violence and had no apparent link to terrorism, an FBI official who was briefed on the matter told USA TODAY. The official requested anonymity because the agency is not leading the investigation.

The shooting took place in the city still healing from the Pulse nightclub massacre that took place almost a year ago. In that case, a lone gunman entered the club and shot 49 people to death and wounded several others before he was fatally shot by police.

On Monday, streets in an industrial area of city where the latest shooting occurred were closed, and patrol cars, officers and police dogs swarmed the scene. Sheriff Jerry Demings was expected to conduct a news conference detailing the shootings soon.

Gov. Rick Scott issued a statement issued a statement saying he was briefed by law enforcement "on this tragic incident."

"Ann and I are praying for the families who lost loved ones today," Scott said. "I ask all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence. I will remain in contact with the Orlando law enforcement community throughout the day as more information is made available.”

Copyright 2017 USA TODAY