KUSA
Close

Flight 666 just made its last trip to HEL on Friday the 13th

Ashley May, USA TODAY , KUSA 2:42 PM. MDT October 13, 2017

USA TODAY - Finnair’s Flight 666 just made its last trip to HEL on Friday the 13th.

Thankfully, its passengers landed safely.

The Nordic airline will retire the flight number, which has flown passengers from Copenhagen, Denmark, to Helsinki, Finland, 21 times on Friday the 13th over the past 11 years.

AY666 will officially change to AY954 on Oct. 29, according to the airline.

Don't worry (or do worry?), the airline still offers a flight from SIN to HEL, Singapore to Helsinki of course.

Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets 

Copyright 2017 USA TODAY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories