USA TODAY - Finnair’s Flight 666 just made its last trip to HEL on Friday the 13th.

Thankfully, its passengers landed safely.

The Nordic airline will retire the flight number, which has flown passengers from Copenhagen, Denmark, to Helsinki, Finland, 21 times on Friday the 13th over the past 11 years.

AY666 will officially change to AY954 on Oct. 29, according to the airline.

It's 13 o'clock on Friday the 13th and @Finnair flight 666 is getting ready to fly to HEL https://t.co/ZAB2dO7aof pic.twitter.com/9PHZmGAOdM — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) October 13, 2017

Don't worry (or do worry?), the airline still offers a flight from SIN to HEL, Singapore to Helsinki of course.

