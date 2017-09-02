Houston faces threats from mold, fumes and toxic water in cleanup after Harvey

A boy hugs his grandmothers' dog after being rescued from rising floodwaters due to Hurricane Harvey in Spring, Texas, U.S., on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Photo: Bloomberg, � 2017 Bloomberg Finance LP)

Residents of Harris County, Texas, returning to an estimated 156,000 homes flooded by Harvey face dangers from mold, electrical hazards and deadly fumes and toxins in the receding water.

The death toll has risen to at least 42, with a house-by-house search for survivors continuing. President Trump, who has initially proposed $7.85 billion in federal disaster relief, traveled Saturday to visit recovery efforts in Houston and Louisiana.

More than 457,000 people have applied to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for assistance by Friday.More than 121,000 survivors have already been approved for more than $83.4 million in assistance from FEMA.

Read full article at USA TODAY: https://usat.ly/2wsVmC7

Copyright 2017 USA TODAY