Incident involving 'man with weapon in terminal' reported at Orlando airport

TEGNA 7:40 PM. MDT May 30, 2017

Police are responding to an incident involving a man with a gun at the Orlando International Airport, but no shots have been fired and the suspect has been contained, according to officials. 

Police confirmed that it was not an active shooter situation: 

WTSP reported that officers were talking to the suspect in a rental car area of the airport. 

This is an ongoing story and will continue to be updated

