Introducing your next obsession: Cookies and cream M&M's

Forget the tricks, we are all about this early Halloween treat.

A new flavor of M&M's adorably dubbed Cookies & Screeem is hitting shelves ahead of the holiday.

The speckled treat is a Target exclusive, PR rep Taylor Roy confirms, making it just one more thing to add to a mountainous cart the next time we're "just looking."

Roy says the new candy will be available nationally on Sept. 3 and cost $3.19.

From the packaging it appears the new item is Red's nightmare, but the fact that it features dark and white chocolate means it could be our new delight.

Other confections exclusive to Target include Reese’s Spooky Miniatures, Reese’s Bats, Dove Milk Chocolate & Caramel Witches Mix, SweeTARTS Skulls & Bones and Pumpkin Spice Oreos, according to Roy.

