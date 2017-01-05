Is your local Sears or Kmart among 150 stores to be axed? See the list

Sears Holding, parent company of department stores Kmart and Sears, will be closing 150 stores this spring. That includes 108 Kmart and 42 Sears locations in 40 states.
The company said liquidation sales will begin as early as January 6 at all of the closing stores. Most of the stores will close at the end or March except for a few that will close mid-February or mid-March.
Here is a list of the stores set to close:
Alabama
Kmart 300 Highway 78 E, Jasper AL
Kmart 2003 US Hwy 280 Bypass, Phenix City AL
Sears* 301 Cox Creek Pkwy, Florence AL
Arkansas
Sears 1901 S Caraway Road Jonesboro AR
California
Kmart 3600 Wilson Road, Bakersfield CA
Kmart 25 West Polk Street, Coalinga CA
Kmart 333 Sierra Street, Kingsburg CA
Kmart 3001 Iowa Avenue, Riverside CA
Colorado
Kmart: 363 S Broadway, Denver CO
Kmart: 2809 North Ave, Grand Junction CO
Connecticut
Kmart 45 Shunpike Road, Cromwell CT (set to close mid-March)
Sears 90 Elm St; Enfield Sq, Enfield CT
Florida
Kmart 501 N Beneva Road, Sarasota FL
Kmart 1801 Northwest Hwy 19, Crystal River FL
Kmart 15271 Mcgregor Blvd, Fort Myers FL
Kmart 2111 S Federal Hwy, Fort Pierce FL
Kmart 1501 Normandy Village, Jacksonville FL
Kmart 2211 W Irlo Bronson Hwy, Kissimmee FL
Kmart 19400 Cochran Blvd, Port Charlotte FL
Kmart 4955 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples FL
Kmart 111 Town & Country Drive, Palatka FL
Sears* 301 Eagle Ridge Dr, Lake Wales FL
Georgia
Kmart: 3200 Macon Road, Columbus GA
Kmart: 365 Habersham Village Circle, Cornelia GA
Kmart: 1601 Highway 40 East, Kingsland GA
Kmart 33 W Montgomery Cross Road Savannah GA
Sears* Albany Mall Albany GA
Sears 5555 Whittlesey Blvd Columbus GA
Hawaii
Kmart 4561 Salt Lake Blvd Halawa / Honolullu HI
Iowa
Kmart: 2600 Dodge Street, Dubuque IA
Kmart: 5700 Gordon Drive, Sioux City IA
Kmart: 3810 University Avenue, Waterloo IA
Illinois
Kmart 2851 Belt Line Parkway Alton IL
Kmart 3655 Nameoki Road Granite City IL
Indiana
Kmart 750 Indian Boundary Road Chesterton IN
Kmart 1460 West State Road 2 La Porte IN
Sears 1235 S Reed Road Kokomo IN
Kansas
Kmart 4820 S 4th St Trafficway Leavenworth KS
Kmart 4200 W Kellogg Dr Wichita KS
Sears 2259 S 9th St Salina KS
Kentucky
Kmart 191 Outer Loop Road Louisville KY
Kmart 2945 Scottsville Road Bowling Green KY
Kmart 14662 N US Highway 25 East Corbin KY
Kmart 1501 Paris Pike Georgetown KY
Kmart 3010 Fort Campbell Blvd Hopkinsville KY
Kmart 1710 West Highway 192 London KY
Kmart 2815 West Parrish Avenue Owensboro KY
Sears* 5101 Hinkleville Road Paducah KY
Louisiana
Kmart 115 South Airline Hwy Gonzales LA
Kmart 1400 S Clearview Parkway New Orleans LA
Sears* 9001 Cortana Mall Baton Rouge / Cortana LA
Sears* 197 Westbank Expressway Gretna LA
Massachusetts
Kmart 9 Plaza Way Fairhaven MA
Kmart 1130 Newport Avenue South Attleboro MA
Sears* 262 Swansea Mall Drive Swansea MA
Maryland
Kmart 222 N Point Blvd Baltimore MD
Maine
Kmart 688 Hogan Road Bangor ME
Sears* 10 Whitten Road Augusta ME
Michigan
Kmart 29600 Ford Road Garden City MI
Kmart 3555 O'Neill Drive Jackson MI
Kmart 1396 South Main Street Adrian MI
Kmart 5400 S Cedar Street Lansing MI
Kmart 1501 E Apple Ave Muskegon MI
Kmart 40855 Ann Arbor Road Plymouth MI
Kmart 17580 Frazho Road Roseville MI
Kmart 3541 Highland Road Waterford MI
Kmart 165 Wayne Road Westland MI
Kmart 6455 US 31 N Acme Township MI
Sears* 3099 28th St SE Grand Rapids MI
Minnesota
Kmart 1305 Highway 10 West Detroit Lakes MN
Sears* 12737 Riverdale Blvd NW Coon Rapids MN
Sears* 1850 Adams St Mankato MN
Missouri
Kmart 1477 State Highway 248 Branson MO
Kmart 2304 Missouri Blvd Jefferson City MO
Kmart 1003 S Bishop Ave Rolla MO
Kmart 3101 S Glenstone Ave Springfield MO
Kmart 6650 Manchester Ave St Louis MO
Sears* 3600 Country Club Dr Jefferson Cty MO
Sears 3702 Frederick Ave Saint Joseph MO
New York
Kmart 4645 Commercial Drive New Hartford NY
Sears* 1261 Niagara Falls Blvd Amherst NY
Sears* 2000 Walden Ave Cheektowaga NY
Sears* 1 N Galleria Dr Middletown NY
Sears 9605 Queens Blvd Rego Park NY
North Carolina
Kmart 545 US Hwy 29 North Concord NC
Kmart 1931 Skibo Road Fayetteville NC
Kmart 201 N Berkeley Blvd Goldsboro NC
Kmart 102 New Market Madison NC
Kmart 815 S College Road Wilmington NC
North Dakota
Sears* 3902 13th Ave South Fargo ND
New Jersey
Kmart 1468 Clementon Road Clementon NJ
Kmart 645 Highway 18 East Brunswick NJ
Kmart 800 Black Horse Pike Pleasantville NJ
Kmart Rte 9 & Rte 47 Rio Grande NJ
New Mexico
Sears 1000 S Main St Roswell NM
Nevada
Kmart 10405 S Eastern Ave Henderson NV
Ohio
Kmart 1500 Coshocton Ave Mount Vernon OH
Kmart 185 Upper River Road Gallipolis OH
Kmart 1005 East Columbus St Kenton OH
Kmart 225 West Avenue New Boston OH
Kmart 1284 Brice Road Reynoldsburg OH
Kmart I-70 & Mall Road St. Clairsville OH
Kmart 3515 N Maple Avenue Zanesville OH
Sears* 2000 Brittain Road Akron OH
Sears* 1075 N Bridge St Chillicothe OH
Sears* 1701 River Valley Circle S Lancaster OH
Sears* Richmond Mall Richmond Hts OH
Oklahoma
Kmart 4 East Shawnee St Muskogee OK
Sears 428 SW C Ave Lawton OK
Sears 1901 S Yale Ave Tulsa OK
Pennsylvania
Kmart 5820 Shaffer Road Dubois PA
Kmart 1320 E Grandview Blvd Erie PA
Kmart 1890 Fruitville Pike Lancaster PA
Kmart 5600 Carlisle Pike US 11 Mechanicsburg PA (set to close mid-February)
Kmart 120 Mall Blvd Monroeville PA
Kmart 100 Cross Roads Plz Mt. Pleasant PA
Sears* 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Dr Selinsgrove PA
Sears* 1500 Mall Run Road Uniontown PA
Sears* 3595 Capital City Mall Camp Hill PA (set to close mid-February)
Sears 3245 E State St Hermitage/Sharon PA
Rhode Island
Sears* 1500 Diamond Hill Road Woonsocket RI
South Carolina
Kmart 3801 B Clemson Blvd Anderson SC
Kmart 254 Highway 72 By-Pass Greenwood SC
Kmart 8571 Rivers Avenue North Charleston SC
Sears* 2701 David H Mcleod Blvd Florence SC (set to close mid-February)
South Dakota
Kmart 3020 W 12th St Sioux Falls SD
Tennessee
Kmart 305 W Economy Road Morristown TN
Sears* 2101 Fort Henry Dr Kingsport TN
Texas
Kmart 1120 Mc Rae Blvd El Paso TX
Kmart 9484 Dyer St El Paso TX
Kmart 1101 Fort Hood Street Killeen TX
Kmart 3061 S John Redditt Dr Lufkin TX
Sears* 4101 E 42nd St Odessa TX
Utah
Kmart 1153 W Highway 40 Vernal UT
Kmart 2010 N Main St Layton UT
Virginia
Kmart 1419 Hershberger Road N W Roanoke VA
Kmart 3655 Plank Road Fredericksburg VA
Kmart 6101 N Military Hwy Norfolk VA
Kmart 1355 West Main Street Salem VA
Sears* 500 Gate City Hwy Bristol VA
Washington
Kmart 5132 6th Ave Tacoma WA
Sears* 18600 Alderwood Mall Pkwy Lynnwood WA
West Virginia
Kmart 731 Beverly Pike Elkins WV
Kmart 1050 Division Street Parkersburg WV
Kmart 250 Three Springs Drive Weirton WV
Sears 225 Meadowbrook Road Bridgeport WV
Sears* Towne Center Mall Charleston WV
Wisconsin
Kmart 1425 E Highway 151 Platteville WI
Kmart 2211 S Green Bay Road Racine WI
Wyoming
Kmart 1840 Dell Range Blvd Cheyenne WY
* Sears Auto Center will be closed at this location
