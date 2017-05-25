Jared Kushner under FBI scrutiny in Russia investigation

Senior advisor Jared Kushner looks on during a working luncheon with President Mauricio Macri of Argentina in the Cabinet Room of the White House April 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

President Trump's son-in-law and close adviser Jared Kushner has caught the attention of federal investigators for his contacts with Russian officials, according to a person familiar with the inquiry who was not authorized to speak on the record.

At this time, Kushner is not regarded as a formal target of the probe. The FBI is investigating possible collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russia in connection with Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 election.

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn, along with ex-Trump campaign associates Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Carter Page, are active subjects of the investigation.

Flynn has so far refused to turn over documents related to Senate Intelligence Committee, invoking the Fifth Amendment in his rejection of a Senate subpoena. Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., did not rule the possibility that the Senate could try to hold Fylnn in contempt for his refusal.

USA TODAY reported last week that a current White House official had drawn the scrutiny of federal investigators, but the individual was not identified.

The story was first reported Thursday by NBC News and The Washington Post.

The Post said the FBI is particularly interested in meetings Kushner held in December with the Russian ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, and a Russian banker with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin named Sergey Gorkov. NBC reported it is unclear what "precisely about Kushner's activities has drawn the FBI's interest."

Flynn was present at Kushner's December meeting with Kislyak, according to the Post.

Gorkov is the chairman of Vnesheconombank, which the Obama administration hit with sanctions in 2014 in response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea and its support of separatists in Ukraine.

“Mr. Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about these meetings. He will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry,” Jamie Gorelick, an attorney for Kushner told the Post and NBC.

Last week the Justice Department appointed former FBI director Robert Mueller as special counsel to lead the Russia investigation after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

