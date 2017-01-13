KUSA
Lady Liberty depicted as woman of color on U.S. currency for first time

Allison Sylte, KUSA 6:58 AM. MST January 13, 2017

KUSA - For the first time in American history, Lady Liberty will be a woman of color.

NBC News reports that the U.S. Mint unveiled a new $100 coin Thursday featuring Lady Liberty as a black woman.
 

The new 24-karat coin will be released in April.

Future Lady Liberty depictions will reflect Asian Americans, Hispanic Americans, Indian Americans and other cultures “to reflect  the cultural and ethnic diversity of the United States.”

h/t: NBC News

(© 2017 KUSA)


