Watch Live: NBC News Special report on Las Vegas shooting

NBC - A gunman opened fire on thousands of concertgoers jamming the Las Vegas Strip, killing at least 50, wounding 400 more and prompting chaos as the panicked crowd scrambled for cover or simply ducked to avoid the onslaught from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
The massacre Sunday night ended when police stormed a 32nd-floor hotel room overlooking the concert and the shooter, identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, killed himself, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said.
