Texas mall policy: Shopper who shot suspect not allowed to carry

SAN ANTONIO - The shopper who had a concealed carry license and shot a robbery suspect should not have been carrying a gun inside Rolling Oaks Mall, according to the mall's policy.

Sunday around 3 p.m., police said the man with the concealed permit ended up shooting one of the robbers who police said stole from a Kay Jeweler's store.

The San Antonio Police Department said the same robbery suspect fatally shot 42-year-old Jonathan Murphy.

The mall's general manager, Dustin Christensen, said in a statement that the mall prohibits guns on the property.

"Although we respect the laws of the state and individual rights, we do, however, maintain a separate code of conduct that we visibly post at our entrances that includes the prohibition of any weapons on the property. Our top priority continues to be the safety of our shoppers as we strive to provide the best possible shopping experience for all,” said Christensen.

According to Texas Penal Code 30.06, there are specific sign requirements with size and language in order for the signs to be legally effective. Christensen said shopper's safety is a top priority.

“Our top priority is the safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees. We work closely with and applaud the San Antonio Police Department for their efforts to keep our community safe. Our collaboration with law enforcement, which is part of our comprehensive security efforts, is crucial as we strive to provide the best possible shopping experience,” said Christensen.

