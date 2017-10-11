Mandalay Bay executives question police timeline on Las Vegas shooting

Broken windows are seen on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino after a lone gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: David Becker, 2017 Getty Images)

A report from Las Vegas authorities that gunman Stephen Paddock fired a barrage of shots at a hotel security guard six minutes before unleashing a hailstorm of gunfire on concertgoers from his room at the Mandalay Bay hotel may not be accurate, the hotel says.

“We cannot be certain about the most recent timeline,” MGM Resorts International spokeswoman Debra DeShong said in a statement. "We believe what is currently being expressed may not be accurate.”

DeShong said the investigation into the rampage Oct. 1 that killed 58 people has "a lot of moving parts" and is continuing.

"As evidenced by law enforcement briefings over the past week, many facts are still unverified and continue to change as events are under review," DeShong said.

Stephen Schuck, a building engineer at Mandalay Bay, on Wednesday told NBC News Today show he was on a higher floor the night of Paddock's rampage when he was called to check on a fire exit door that would not open.

He said the hallway on the 32nd floor where Paddock was holed up was quiet when he arrived.

"About a third of the way down the hallway and I started to hear shots go off," Schuck said, although they apparently were not directed into the hallway.

Security guard Jesus Campos yelled to take cover moments before Paddock started shooting into the hallway, Schuck said.

"I could feel them pass right behind my head," Schuck said. "Something hit me in the back and I took cover."

Campos was shot in the leg. Schuck radioed to his supervisors to call police.

"I am incredibly blessed that somehow I came out of there alive," Schuck told Today. "When he first started shooting I was kind of in disbelief, but I told myself to remain calm; if I freaked out now it would only get me killed or injured."

Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Monday that the hallway shooting took place at 9:59 pm local time — six minutes before Paddock began his 11-minute assault on the 22,000 people gathered for a country music concert a few hundred yards from his hotel windows.

Last week authorities had said the hallway shooting took place after Paddock began his shooting spree.

Police finally stormed the room to find Paddock dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They also found an arsenal of weapons and ammunition.

Lombardo told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that investigators have interviewed Paddock’s entire family, including his two ex-wives. He said the investigation is progressing, but that a motive for the shooting has not been determined.

“We may never know,” Lombardo said. “All those things that you would expect to find, we have not found.”

Contributing: The Associated Press

