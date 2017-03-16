McDonald's corporate account tweets at Trump, says account was compromised

A McDonald's Twitter account tweeted Thursday at President Trump, saying he was a "disgusting excuse of a President."
The tweet also said that it would love to have Barack Obama back and that Trump has tiny hands.
It was taken down several minutes later.
According to McDonald’s spokeswoman Becca Hary, the fast food giant’s Twitter account was hacked.
“Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this,” she said in an e-mail.
The account posted the same explanation on Twitter:
Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this.— McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017
The tweets came from the McDonald's corporate account, @McDonaldsCorp, which is separate from the company's main account, @McDonalds. The corporate account is verified and has 151,000 followers.
Some loved the tweet:
The person who made this tweet is awesome. #ImLovinIt @mcdonalds pic.twitter.com/TvFSiN3zJc— JENe sais quoi (@UnCoolGrlJEN) March 16, 2017
Looks like I'm buying breakfast at @McDonalds today! 👏👏 https://t.co/XVLlyxC4kW— Suzanne Gomez (@Chico6) March 16, 2017
Some hated it:
❤❤❤ Support @ChickfilA ❤❤❤#BoycottMcDonalds @McDonaldsCorp @McDonalds pic.twitter.com/65STDFJrRF— Proud🇺🇸Trumpster (@PresDJTrumpUSA) March 16, 2017
Im boycotting mcdonalds, i dont eat there anyway— Phins/Yanks/MAGA (@PhinsDiehard) March 16, 2017
And Seth Meyers had thoughts:
Clown on clown crime #McDonalds— Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) March 16, 2017
