Mystery child found near US/Mexico border

(Photo: El Paso Police Department)

KUSA - The El Paso Police Department has sent out a nationwide bulletin in hopes of identifying a young boy who was found in Juarez, Mexico back in February who may be a U.S. citizen.

Juarez is located directly across from El Paso, Texas and is linked by several international bridges. The boy was first found on Feb. 22 – and his true identity is still unknown.

Police say he understands and speaks English fluently, and may be named “Luis.” He is believed to be 2-3 years old.

He has a small birthmark above his eye, short brown hair and was wearing blue sweatpants, and black shoes and a shirt.

Anyone with information about the boy’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 or the El Paso Police Department Communications office at 915-832-4400.

