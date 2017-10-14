KUSA
Close

Netflix in October: Everything new and expiring

Carly Mallenbaum, USA TODAY , KUSA 6:06 PM. MDT October 14, 2017

USA TODAY - Netflix is about to get Stranger.

Just ahead of Halloween, the highly-anticipated Stranger Things 2 is coming to the streaming service on Oct. 27. But before that, there are plenty of other titles creeping in: For example, David Fincher's new Netflix series Mindhunter arrives this month.

A few other highlights include comedies Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, Talladega Nights, Miss Congeniality, I Love You, Man and Patton Oswalt's stand-up special. Of course, some comedies are expiring, too: Seasons of 30 Rock, Family Guy, Louis and The Cleveland Show are leaving. (Here's the list of September shows.)

Scroll down for everything new and expiring this month.

Available 10/1/17

88 Minutes

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Before Midnight
Blood Diamond
Boogie Nights
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cleverman: Season 2
Death Sentence
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Eagle vs. Shark
Eyes Wide Shut

Generation Iron 2

Ghost Patrol
I Love You, Man

Ice Guardians
Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1
Made of Honor
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Must Love Dogs
Never Let Me Go
No Reservations
Penelope
PJ Masks: Season 1

Set Up
The Reaping

Tokyo Idols

Tommy Boy

Vanished

Veronica

Available 10/2/17

Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown
Sleeping with Other People

Available 10/3/17

13 Demons

Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cult of Chucky
The Survivalist

American Horror Story: Roanoke

Available 10/4/17

Raw

Available 10/5/17

Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Schitt's Creek: Season 3
The Fosters: Season 5

Available 10/6/17

ID-0: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Skylanders Academy: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Suburra: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Word Party: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Saw1-7

Available 10/7/17

Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life
Middle Man

Available 10/10/17

Christina P: Mother Inferior -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Skyjacker's Tale

Teeth

Available 10/11/17

Donnie Darko

Battle Royal

Available 10/12/17

Fe de etarras -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Battle Royale II - Requiem

Available 10/13/17

El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kingdom of Us  -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
MINDHUNTER: Season 1  -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Monsters: Season 1  -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

 

DO YOU WANT TO TAKE BETTER PHOTOS?

DIVE INTO THIS HOLLYWOOD ART INSTITUTE PHOTOGRAPHY COURSE & CERTIFICATION

https://meraxes-cdn.polarmobile.com/image/v1.0.0/bin/596e5b54f4f5605d76a15067?v=4f7fd&w=360

https://meraxes-cdn.polarmobile.com/image/v1.0.0/bin/59dfbf6f20e7294e36457957?v=96626&w=300

 

The Babysitter  -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)  -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4  -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cabin Fever

Available 10/14/17

Horsemen

Available 10/15/17

Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses
LEGO: City: Season 1
Money
OtherLife
She Makes Comics

West Coast Customs: Season 6

Hostel

Available 10/16/17

Hostel 2

Available 10/17/17

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Slasher: Guilty Party -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Little Monsters

Available 10/18/17

The Voices 

Available 10/19/17

Wedding Unplanned

Available 10/20/17

1922-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Haters Back Off: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One of Us-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Smurfs: The Lost Village

The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wheelman -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available 10/23/17

Meet the Robinsons
While We're Young

Available 10/24/17

Wanted: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wanted: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mist: Season 1

Jack Whitehall: At Large

Available 10/25/17

The Hateful Eight
The Final Master
La Querida del Centauro: Season 2

Available 10/26/17

Strange Weather

Available 10/27/17

Stranger Things 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 10/28/17

Pup Star: Better 2Gether

Available 10/31/17

Zumbo's Just Desserts: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

And here are the titles leaving the service...

Leaving 10/1/17

30 Rock: Seasons 1 - 7
A Love in Times of Selfies
Across the Universe
Barton Fink
Bella
Big Daddy
Carousel
Cradle 2 the Grave
Crafting a Nation
Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest
Daddy's Little Girls
Dark Was the Night
David Attenborough's Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates: Season 1
Day of the Kamikaze
Death Beach
Dowry Law
Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief
Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1 - 5
Happy Feet
Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison
Hellboy
Kagemusha
Laura
Love Actually
Malcolm in the Middle: Seasons 1 - 7
Max Dugan Returns
Millennium
Million Dollar Baby
Mortal Kombat
Mr. 3000
Mulholland Dr.
My Father the Hero
My Name Is Earl: Seasons 1 - 4
One Tree Hill: Seasons 1 - 9
Patton
Picture This
Prison Break: Seasons 1 - 4
The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1 - 5
The Shining
The Wonder Years: Seasons 1 - 6

Titanic

Leaving 10/19/17

The Cleveland Show: Seasons 1 - 4

Leaving 10/21/17

Bones: Seasons 5 - 11

Leaving 10/27/17

Lie to Me: Seasons 2 - 3

Louie: Seasons 1 - 5

Hotel Transylvania 2

Leaving 10/29/17

Family Guy: Seasons 9 - 14

Copyright 2017 USA TODAY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories