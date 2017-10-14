Netflix in October: Everything new and expiring

USA TODAY - Netflix is about to get Stranger.
Just ahead of Halloween, the highly-anticipated Stranger Things 2 is coming to the streaming service on Oct. 27. But before that, there are plenty of other titles creeping in: For example, David Fincher's new Netflix series Mindhunter arrives this month.
A few other highlights include comedies Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, Talladega Nights, Miss Congeniality, I Love You, Man and Patton Oswalt's stand-up special. Of course, some comedies are expiring, too: Seasons of 30 Rock, Family Guy, Louis and The Cleveland Show are leaving. (Here's the list of September shows.)
Scroll down for everything new and expiring this month.
Available 10/1/17
88 Minutes
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Before Midnight
Blood Diamond
Boogie Nights
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cleverman: Season 2
Death Sentence
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Eagle vs. Shark
Eyes Wide Shut
Generation Iron 2
Ghost Patrol
I Love You, Man
Ice Guardians
Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1
Made of Honor
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Must Love Dogs
Never Let Me Go
No Reservations
Penelope
PJ Masks: Season 1
Set Up
The Reaping
Tokyo Idols
Tommy Boy
Vanished
Veronica
Available 10/2/17
Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown
Sleeping with Other People
Available 10/3/17
13 Demons
Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cult of Chucky
The Survivalist
American Horror Story: Roanoke
Available 10/4/17
Raw
Available 10/5/17
Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Schitt's Creek: Season 3
The Fosters: Season 5
Available 10/6/17
ID-0: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Skylanders Academy: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Suburra: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Word Party: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Saw1-7
Available 10/7/17
Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life
Middle Man
Available 10/10/17
Christina P: Mother Inferior -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Skyjacker's Tale
Teeth
Available 10/11/17
Donnie Darko
Battle Royal
Available 10/12/17
Fe de etarras -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Battle Royale II - Requiem
Available 10/13/17
El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kingdom of Us -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
MINDHUNTER: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Monsters: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Babysitter -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cabin Fever
Available 10/14/17
Horsemen
Available 10/15/17
Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses
LEGO: City: Season 1
Money
OtherLife
She Makes Comics
West Coast Customs: Season 6
Hostel
Available 10/16/17
Hostel 2
Available 10/17/17
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Slasher: Guilty Party -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Little Monsters
Available 10/18/17
The Voices
Available 10/19/17
Wedding Unplanned
Available 10/20/17
1922-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Haters Back Off: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One of Us-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Smurfs: The Lost Village
The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wheelman -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available 10/23/17
Meet the Robinsons
While We're Young
Available 10/24/17
Wanted: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wanted: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mist: Season 1
Jack Whitehall: At Large
Available 10/25/17
The Hateful Eight
The Final Master
La Querida del Centauro: Season 2
Available 10/26/17
Strange Weather
Available 10/27/17
Stranger Things 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 10/28/17
Pup Star: Better 2Gether
Available 10/31/17
Zumbo's Just Desserts: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
And here are the titles leaving the service...
Leaving 10/1/17
30 Rock: Seasons 1 - 7
A Love in Times of Selfies
Across the Universe
Barton Fink
Bella
Big Daddy
Carousel
Cradle 2 the Grave
Crafting a Nation
Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest
Daddy's Little Girls
Dark Was the Night
David Attenborough's Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates: Season 1
Day of the Kamikaze
Death Beach
Dowry Law
Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief
Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1 - 5
Happy Feet
Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison
Hellboy
Kagemusha
Laura
Love Actually
Malcolm in the Middle: Seasons 1 - 7
Max Dugan Returns
Millennium
Million Dollar Baby
Mortal Kombat
Mr. 3000
Mulholland Dr.
My Father the Hero
My Name Is Earl: Seasons 1 - 4
One Tree Hill: Seasons 1 - 9
Patton
Picture This
Prison Break: Seasons 1 - 4
The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1 - 5
The Shining
The Wonder Years: Seasons 1 - 6
Titanic
Leaving 10/19/17
The Cleveland Show: Seasons 1 - 4
Leaving 10/21/17
Bones: Seasons 5 - 11
Leaving 10/27/17
Lie to Me: Seasons 2 - 3
Louie: Seasons 1 - 5
Hotel Transylvania 2
Leaving 10/29/17
Family Guy: Seasons 9 - 14
