Netflix in October: Everything new and expiring

(Photo: Courteys Netflix)

USA TODAY - Netflix is about to get Stranger.

Just ahead of Halloween, the highly-anticipated Stranger Things 2 is coming to the streaming service on Oct. 27. But before that, there are plenty of other titles creeping in: For example, David Fincher's new Netflix series Mindhunter arrives this month.

A few other highlights include comedies Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, Talladega Nights, Miss Congeniality, I Love You, Man and Patton Oswalt's stand-up special. Of course, some comedies are expiring, too: Seasons of 30 Rock, Family Guy, Louis and The Cleveland Show are leaving. (Here's the list of September shows.)

Scroll down for everything new and expiring this month.

Available 10/1/17

88 Minutes

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Before Midnight

Blood Diamond

Boogie Nights

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cleverman: Season 2

Death Sentence

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Eagle vs. Shark

Eyes Wide Shut

Generation Iron 2

Ghost Patrol

I Love You, Man

Ice Guardians

Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1

Made of Honor

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Must Love Dogs

Never Let Me Go

No Reservations

Penelope

PJ Masks: Season 1

Set Up

The Reaping

Tokyo Idols

Tommy Boy

Vanished

Veronica

Available 10/2/17

Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown

Sleeping with Other People

Available 10/3/17

13 Demons

Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cult of Chucky

The Survivalist

American Horror Story: Roanoke

Available 10/4/17

Raw

Available 10/5/17

Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Schitt's Creek: Season 3

The Fosters: Season 5

Available 10/6/17

ID-0: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Skylanders Academy: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Suburra: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Word Party: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Saw1-7

Available 10/7/17

Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life

Middle Man

Available 10/10/17

Christina P: Mother Inferior -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Skyjacker's Tale

Teeth

Available 10/11/17

Donnie Darko

Battle Royal

Available 10/12/17

Fe de etarras -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Battle Royale II - Requiem

Available 10/13/17

El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kingdom of Us -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

MINDHUNTER: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

DO YOU WANT TO TAKE BETTER PHOTOS?

DIVE INTO THIS HOLLYWOOD ART INSTITUTE PHOTOGRAPHY COURSE & CERTIFICATION

The Babysitter -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cabin Fever

Available 10/14/17

Horsemen

Available 10/15/17

Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses

LEGO: City: Season 1

Money

OtherLife

She Makes Comics

West Coast Customs: Season 6

Hostel

Available 10/16/17

Hostel 2

Available 10/17/17

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Slasher: Guilty Party -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Little Monsters

Available 10/18/17

The Voices

Available 10/19/17

Wedding Unplanned

Available 10/20/17

1922-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Haters Back Off: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One of Us-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Smurfs: The Lost Village

The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wheelman -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available 10/23/17

Meet the Robinsons

While We're Young

Available 10/24/17

Wanted: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wanted: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mist: Season 1

Jack Whitehall: At Large

Available 10/25/17

The Hateful Eight

The Final Master

La Querida del Centauro: Season 2

Available 10/26/17

Strange Weather

Available 10/27/17

Stranger Things 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 10/28/17

Pup Star: Better 2Gether

Available 10/31/17

Zumbo's Just Desserts: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

And here are the titles leaving the service...

Leaving 10/1/17

30 Rock: Seasons 1 - 7

A Love in Times of Selfies

Across the Universe

Barton Fink

Bella

Big Daddy

Carousel

Cradle 2 the Grave

Crafting a Nation

Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest

Daddy's Little Girls

Dark Was the Night

David Attenborough's Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates: Season 1

Day of the Kamikaze

Death Beach

Dowry Law

Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1 - 5

Happy Feet

Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison

Hellboy

Kagemusha

Laura

Love Actually

Malcolm in the Middle: Seasons 1 - 7

Max Dugan Returns

Millennium

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mr. 3000

Mulholland Dr.

My Father the Hero

My Name Is Earl: Seasons 1 - 4

One Tree Hill: Seasons 1 - 9

Patton

Picture This

Prison Break: Seasons 1 - 4

The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1 - 5

The Shining

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1 - 6

Titanic

Leaving 10/19/17

The Cleveland Show: Seasons 1 - 4

Leaving 10/21/17

Bones: Seasons 5 - 11

Leaving 10/27/17

Lie to Me: Seasons 2 - 3

Louie: Seasons 1 - 5

Hotel Transylvania 2

Leaving 10/29/17

Family Guy: Seasons 9 - 14

Copyright 2017 USA TODAY