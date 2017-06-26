North Carolina teen missing for a year found alive in Georgia

A North Carolina teenager who went missing a year ago, was found alive in Georgia, according to the FBI (Photo: FBI, via WCNC-TV)

USA TODAY - A North Carolina teenager who has been missing for over a year, was found alive in Georgia, and a 31-year-old man is facing charges related to her disappearance, according to the FBI.

According to the FBI, Hailey Burns, now 17, was found at a home in Duluth, Ga. Federal investigators said 31-year-old Michael Wysolovski was taken into custody and is facing felony first-degree cruelty to children and felony false imprisonment, in addition to additional charges in Georgia.

WCNC-TV reported in June 2016 that Burns, then 16, vanished after walking out of her home in Charlotte. Burns' family members say Hailey has Asperger's Syndrome and left her home without her medication.

At the time of her disappearance, the family told WCNC-TV they tried to limit their daughter’s use of computers after discovering she had been talking to strangers online.

They said she did not even have a cellphone, but still they believe she was able to communicate with someone and left to meet that person. Her father says they tried everything to keep her away from social media.

“We notified the school. We notified her therapist. We had everyone that was helping her, yet she still found ways to get around it,” her father said.

Hailey's father Tony Burns told WCNC in June 2016 how her disappearance was the worst feeling he could have ever imagined.

"You feel completely out of control," Tony said. "You don't know what to do. You just panic."

Copyright 2017 USA TODAY