Pair of 'doomsday' planes damaged by tornadoes in Nebraska

When strong storms pushed across Nebraska last week they damaged two planes critical to making sure our nation continues to function during a major crisis.

Two of the four so-called "doomsday planes" are now out of commission after being hit by a tornado last week.

The planes are kept at a base south of Omaha and would be called into action as the control hub for the president. Secretary of Defense and joint chiefs in the case of a national emergency or attack.

Officials told NBC News that while half the fleet is not operation -- the other two can still carry out the mission of the doomsday planes. Eight other aircraft were damaged at the base by the tornado. All eight have since been repaired.

© 2017 KUSA-TV