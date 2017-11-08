Pair of shooting scares in Texas near church shooting put small town on edge

A community tired and on edge was hit with a pair of scares Wednesday afternoon when a probably-false report of an active gunman - and then a second - frightened residents in Floresville, Texas. (Photo: 9NEWS)

FLORESVILLE, TEXAS - Just days after a mass shooting in Texas that left 26 dead and more injured, a scare rippled through the small town of Floresville, Texas Wednesday afternoon after reports of an active shooter appeared around 4:15 p.m. Central time.

Law enforcement says now that while they were looking for an active shooter in Floresville for some time, it appears unlikely that any shots were even fired.

The all-clear was given an hour after the first reports of a shooting came out.

"What we have determined is that it was probably a false alarm," says Lt. Jesse Evins with the Floresville Police Department.

Two people told authorities they saw and heard something that made them think someone was shooting - that someone had guns. But upon further investigation, authorities say they believe it was probably not really gunfire.

Police responded after the first reports surfaced to a Floresville nursing home in force; deploying a dog, chopper, multiple officers, deputies and even federal agents.

Investigators admit residents and law enforcement were on edge after Sunday's horrific shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs - only miles away.

Adding to their sense of precaution was the scheduled visit of Vice President Mike Pence to attend the vigil at Floresville High School. Other top government officials visiting guaranteed more law enforcement to the area.

"The response was overwhelming with the amount of law enforcement in the area, which was good," Evins says.

Just as news crews got ready to clarify with Evins what actually took place at the nursing home, police received another report of a man with a gun nearby and rushed to get him.

Police said that man had two weapons - a pistol and an AR-15.

"His explanation was, he was reacting to the first incident and - a veteran - wanted to protect the veteran's home," Evins says. "It being close to the vicinity of the first incident."

Evins didn't name the man and he wasn't charged with anything. His guns were taken, temporarily, as police checked out his story.

"Nerves are probably shot, to a large extent, so things that may appear to be small or may have appeared to be minor prior to [the Sutherland Springs shooting] take on a different meaning," Evins says. "We put fears to sleep as far as that's concerned."

