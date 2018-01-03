People in Oregon freaked out over pumping their own gas and the internet loved it

Handle fuel nozzle to refuel. Vehicle fueling facility. (Photo: Thinkstock, bunyarit)

A new law will permit self-serving gas stations in rural areas of the state of Oregon.

The law is aimed at counties with less than 40,000 residents.

Though many gas stations reportedly claim they'll continue to pump gas for customers, some Oregon residents freaked out at the thought of having to exit their cars.

When one Oregon news station asked its viewers how they feel about pumping gas, some of the responses were a result of panic and despair:

And of course, the internet loved it. The Facebook post's comments turned into a timeline of trolls and snarky remarks:

All the best to you, Oregon.

