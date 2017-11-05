Records show Texas shooting suspect once lived in Colorado Springs

Law enforcement officials gather near the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. At least 20 people were reportedly killed when a gunman allegedly entered the church during a service and opened fire. (Photo by Erich Schlegel/Getty Images) (Photo: Erich Schlegel, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA - A 26-year-old man walked into a church in the small town of Sutherland Springs, Texas Sunday morning and killed 26 people, injuring another ten, authorities said.

That man was identified as Devin Kelley, who lives in a suburb of San Antonio a couple counties over from the First Baptist Church where he killed over two dozen people, law enforcement said at a press conference.

9NEWS learned Sunday evening that Kelley also lived in Colorado Springs in the last few years.

Voter registration records show he was originally registered to vote in Comal County in 2009 - when he would have turned 18. He lived in Comal County before the shooting.

But in 2014, he registered to vote in El Paso County under a Colorado Springs address. In 2009 and 2014, he registered as an unaffiliated voter.

It is not immediately clear how recently he lived in Colorado.

The Pentagon put out a brief statement saying that he was, at one point, an airman in the Air Force. It is not known at this time definitively that he was serving in the Air Force when he lived in Colorado.

Kelley entered the church during service dressed in all black, wearing a ballistic vest and carrying a Ruger AR assault-type rifle, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

As he left the church, a local resident spotted him and grabbed his or her own weapon and exchanged fire. Authorities said Kelley then dropped his gun and fled in his vehicle, with the local resident in pursuit.

Police would find him dead in his car a short while later - unsure if he was killed by gunfire from the local resident or from self-inflicted wounds.

9NEWS is naming the suspect in this shooting in case anyone who knew him can provide more information to investigators about what potentially led to the attack. At the time of this writing, authorities have no idea why he opened fire in the church.

