House Majority Whip shot at congressional baseball practice

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 15: House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks as House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) looks on during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on March 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2017 Getty Images)

Police in Alexandria, Va., said a suspect was believed to be in custody after a multiple shooting in the suburban Washington city, and a congressman told CNN a gunman opened fire on their baseball practice.

"I was on deck, about to hit batting practice, when I heard a 'blam,'" Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., told CNN. Brooks said people scattered and that Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was among those who were shot.

"He was not able to move under his own power. He was dragging his body from second base," Brooks said. "There was not a whole lot we could do. He was shot in the hip. I think it was not a life-threatening wound."

4 people shot near sports field in Alexandria on Monroe Ave. At least on person airlifted to hospital. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/HsrnbgFN78 — Larry Miller (@LarryMillerTV) June 14, 2017

"It's not easy when you see people around you being shot and you don't have a weapon yourself," Brooks said. "You feel helpless."

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn., who is at the scene, confirmed that several people are shot, some seriously.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said President Trump and Vice President Pence were aware of the incident.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected," he said.

Police did not immediately return a call for comment from USA TODAY.





© 2017 USATODAY.COM