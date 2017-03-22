Reports: Shots fired outside U.K. Parliament

Police on the scene after sounds similar to gunfire have been heard close to Parliament in London on March 22, 2017. (Photo: Victoria Jones, AP)

USA TODAY - LONDON — A police officer on Wednesday was stabbed near United Kingdom's Parliament, while a car mowed down at least five people on a nearby bridge, according to media reports.

The Parliament is in lockdown following the two incidents in Westminster, central London.

David Lidington, the leader of the House of Commons, told members of Parliament that a police officer was stabbed and the alleged assailant was shot by armed police, the Press Association News agency reported.

The BBC reported that a car mowed down at least five people on Westminster Bridge. Reuters photographs showed at least four people lying on the ground, some apparently unconscious and bleeding heavily.

The Metropolitan Police, London's police force, said officers were called to reports of an incident involving firearms at Westminster Bridge at about 2:40 p.m. local time.

Prime Minister Theresa May is safe and was seen being ushered into a car during the incident, ITV reported.

A large number of public sector workers are employed in the area, which is popular with tourists.

Copyright 2017 USA TODAY