Rob Schneider explains MLK to John Lewis, Twitter notices

Carly Mallenbaum, USA TODAY , WUSA 8:15 AM. MST January 17, 2017

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, it's important to talk about King's legacy. However, one thing you might not want to do if you're comedy actor Rob Schneider is explain the holiday to civil rights leader and U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

Unfortunately, that went down Monday on Twitter.

Schneider, best known for absurd comedies Deuce Bigalow and The Hot Chick, tweeted out a message to Lewis, a man who walked alongside King at the March on Washington, recently earned the ire of President-elect Trump and the same day spoke about spreading love at an MLK breakfast.

"Rep. Lewis. You are a great person. But Dr. King didn't give in to his anger or his hurt," Schneider wrote. "That is how he accomplished & won Civil Rights."

Twitter didn't take too kindly to what many called Schneider attempting to "whitesplain" King's legacy to Lewis, a man who could much more credibly do so.

