Scooter Gennett hits 4 home runs in one game to tie major league record
TEGNA
8:06 PM. MDT June 06, 2017

CINCINNATI (AP) - Scooter Gennett of the Cincinnati Reds has tied a major league record by hitting four home runs in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

© 2017 Associated Press
