See if your J.C. Penney store is among 138 closures

J.C. Penney on Friday released a list of 138 department stores it plans to close as part of a previously announced plan to shrink its footprint as it grapples with industry challenges.
The company had estimated that it would close 130 to 140 locations. Most stores will begin liquidation sales April 17 and close in June.
The retailer said Friday that the closures would displace 5,000 workers. Some will receive transfer opportunities and some will not.
Penney will continue to operate nearly 900 stores.
"It became apparent to us that our footprint was too large," Penney CEO Marvin Ellison told investors in February, and the closures will "allow us to raise the overall brand standard of J.C. Penney" and invest in remaining stores.
The move followed similar store-closure announcements by Macy's and Sears.
Here's the list of closures, which includes nine in Texas, eight in Minnesota, seven in Illinois, seven in Michigan, seven in Pennsylvania and six in North Carolina.
(The list shows the name of the mall or shopping area where the store is located, followed by the city.)
Alabama
Auburn Mall: Auburn
Tannehill Promenade: Bessemer
Gadsden Mall: Gadsden
Jasper Mall: Jasper
Arkansas
Military Plaza: Benton
Chickasaw Plaza: Blytheville
Arizona
Riverview Mall: Bullhead City
California
Downtown Bishop: Bishop
Sunwest Plaza: Lodi
The Village at Orange: Orange
Hilltop Mall: Richmond
Colorado
Fort Morgan Main St.: Fort Morgan
Glenwood Springs Mall: Glenwood Springs
St. Vrain Centre: Longmont
Broadway Plaza: Sterling
Connecticut
Connecticut Post Mall: Milford
Florida
Jacksonville Regional Shopping Center: Jacksonville
Palatka Mall: Palatka
Georgia
Dublin Mall: Dublin
Macon Mall: Macon
Milledgeville Mall: Milledgeville
Gateway Plaza: Thomasville
Tifton Mall: Tifton
Iowa
Downtown Decorah: Decorah
Crossroads Mall: Fort Dodge
Penn Central Mall: Oskaloosa
Quincy Place: Ottumwa
Idaho
Snake River Plaza: Burley
Illinois
Eastland Mall: Bloomington
Fulton Square: Canton
Village Square Mall: Effingham
Freestanding: Macomb
Peru Mall: Peru
Northland Mall: Sterling
Centerpointe of Woodridge: Woodridge
Indiana
FairOaks Mall: Columbus
Connersville Plaza: Connersville
Huntington Plaza: Huntington
Jasper Manor Center: Jasper
Logansport Mall: Logansport
Kansas
Chanute Square: Chanute
Downtown Great Bend: Great Bend
Hutchinson Mall: Hutchinson
Freestanding: Lawrence
Winfield Plaza: Winfield
Louisiana
Cortana Mall: Baton Rouge
Park Terrace: DeRidder
North Shore Square: Slidell
Massachusetts
Berkshire Mall: Lanesborough
Maryland
Easton Marketplace: Easton
Maine
Rockland Plaza Rockland
Michigan
Lakeview Square Mall: Battle Creek
Delta Plaza: Escanaba
Westshore Mall: Holland
Copper Country Mall: Houghton
Birchwood Mall: Kingsford
Midland Mall: Midland
Cascade Crossings: Sault Ste. Marie
Minnesota
Central Lakes Crossing: Baxter
Five Lakes Centre: Fairmont
Faribo West Mall: Faribault
Irongate Plaza: Hibbing
Hutchinson Mall: Hutchinson
Red Wing Mall: Red Wing
Downtown Thief River Falls: Thief River Falls
Freestanding: Winona
Missouri
Maryville Center: Maryville
Mississippi
Leigh Mall: Columbus
Southgate Plaza: Corinth
Greenville Mall: Greenville
Bonita Lakes Mall: Meridian
Oxford Mall: Oxford
Montana
Capital Hill Mall: Helena
Sidney Main Street: Sidney
North Carolina
Albemarle Crossing: Albemarle
Boone Mall: Boone
Eastridge Mall: Gastonia
Blue Ridge Mall: Hendersonville
Monroe Crossing: Monroe
Becker Village Mall: Roanoke Rapids
North Dakota
Prairie Hills Mall: Dickinson
Buffalo Mall: Jamestown
Downtown Wahpeton: Wahpeton
Nebraska
Fremont Mall: Fremont
Downtown McCook: McCook
Platte River Mall: North Platte
New Jersey
Rio Grande Plaza: Rio Grande
Nevada
The Boulevard: Las Vegas
New York
Dunkirk-Fredonia Plaza: Dunkirk
Westfield Sunrise: Massapequa
Palisades Center: West Nyack
Ohio
Findlay Village Mall: Findlay
New Towne Mall: New Philadelphia
Richmond Town Square: Richmond Heights
St. Mary's Square: St. Marys
Oklahoma
Altus Plaza: Altus
Ne-Mar Shopping Center: Claremore
Ponca Plaza: Ponca City
Pioneer Square Shopping Center: Stillwater
Oregon
Astoria Downtown: Astoria
Grants Pass Shopping Center: Grants Pass
La Grande Downtown: La Grande
Downtown Pendleton: Pendleton
The Dalles Main Street: The Dalles
Pennsylvania
Columbia Mall: Bloomsburg
Clearfield Mall: Clearfield
King of Prussia Mall: King of Prussia
Philadelphia Mills: Philadelphia
Bradford Towne Centre: Towanda
Lycoming Mall: Pennsdale
Willow Grove Park: Willow Grove
South Carolina
Citadel Mall: Charleston
Town 'N Country: Easley
South Dakota
Palace Mall: Mitchell
Northridge Plaza: Pierre
Watertown Mall: Watertown
Yankton Mall: Yankton
Tennessee
Greeneville Commons: Greeneville
Knoxville Center: Knoxville
County Market Place: Union City
Texas
Athens Village Shopping Center: Athens
Borger Shopping Plaza: Borger
Heartland Mall: Early
El Paso Downtown: El Paso
Marshall Mall: Marshall
McAllen Downtown: McAllen
University Mall: Nacogdoches
King Plaza Shopping Center: Seguin
Bosque River Center: Stephenville
Virginia
New River Valley Mall: Christiansburg
Tanglewood Mall: Roanoke VA
Washington
Pilchuck Landing: Snohomish
Wisconsin
Pine Tree Mall: Marinette
Marshfield Mall: Marshfield
Richland Square Shopping Center: Richland Center
Rapids Mall: Wisconsin Rapids
West Virginia
Foxcroft Towne Center: Martinsburg
Wyoming
Downtown Sheridan: Sheridan
