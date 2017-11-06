Texas shooter may have been allowed to buy weapons through Air Force clerical error

Members of the FBI look for evidence in the field next to the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Nov. 6, 2017 (Photo: Courtney Sacco, Caller-Times, via USA TODAY NETWORK)

WASHINGTON (USA TODAY) - A clerical error may have allowed Devin Kelley to buy the weapons he used to kill 26 people and wound 20 more worshipers at a South Texas church on Sunday, the former chief prosecutor for the Air Force told USA TODAY on Monday.

Kelley had been convicted of assault in a military court, for fracturing the skull of his young stepson, and the FBI should have barred him from buying the weapons, said Don Christensen, whose office oversaw Kelley's Air Force prosecution.

The conviction should have flagged Kelley as ineligible to buy the weapons, if the FBI had been made aware of it, Christensen said.

"This clearly fell under federal law, without a doubt," Christensen said Monday. "The Air Force is supposed to report the information to FBI. It was possible that it was never reported. It's possible that somebody in the Air Force just blew it."

The child was born in 2010, and the beatings began a year later, Christensen said. The boy suffered subdural hematoma, bleeding in his brain, from shaking, and skull fractures, Christensen said. Kelley offered a partial confession to the charges and entered a plea agreement that capped his sentence at three years.

Kelley was also convicted at court martial of beating his wife and was jailed for one year. He also received a bad conduct discharge, not the harsher dishonorable discharge, and was busted to the Air Force's lowest rank.

The oversight could have occurred because the military court labeled Kelley's assaults on his wife and stepson in the same category as a bar fight, said Christensen, who is now president of Protect Our Defenders, an advocacy group for victims of sexual assault in the services.

"It's also possible, where we often see, when they do report, the information is not translated court-martial speak to the civilian world,"

The military also has been reluctant to hold troops accountable for domestic abuse, Christensen said.

Kelley used a Ruger AR-15 in the church shooting and two handguns were found in his vehicle, authorities said.

